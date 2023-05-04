MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man and a woman face charges of wanton endangerment, and the man is charged with drug trafficking, after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives found fentanyl and other drugs in a hotel room the two were staying in with a small child.
The sheriff's office says detectives executed a search warrant at the hotel on Cairo Road just after 9 a.m. Thursday. In a hotel room, detectives found 32-year-old Christopher Lester, 25-year-old Shayla Harper and a small child.
Detectives found a glass smoking pipe in the room's bathroom and a plastic bag in the toilet, the sheriff's office claims. Searching the room, investigators found 39 fentanyl pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, synthetic Marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and $4,158 in cash. The sheriff's office claims detectives also found white powder in plain view in areas the child could have easily accessed, and investigators believe the powder contained fentanyl.
Lester and Harper were arrested, and the child was placed with a family member.
Lester was charged with fentanyl trafficking, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harper was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fentanyl possession, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.