PADUCAH — The manager of the Department of Energy's Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office will be the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on May 11.
Joel Bradburne was named PPPO manager in December 2021. He oversees the deactivation and demolition of the former Paducah gaseous diffusion plant and the depleted uranium hexafluoride conversion project there, as well as at the former plant in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The chamber says Bradburne has more than 20 years of experience with DOE sites and projects across the country, and more than 30 years of experience with shipyard, commercial nuclear, DOE and foreign nuclear site decommissioning in a variety of program management and project management assignments.
Those who wish to attend the Power in Partnership Breakfast must preregister by 2 p.m. Monday, May 8 at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746. Registration is $25. Chamber Power Card holders don't have to register.