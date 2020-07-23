LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — One man is dead and another boater is missing after the boat they were in capsized near the Smithand Lock and Dam Thursday.
The two fell into the Ohio River after their boat capsized near the lock and dam.
Several rescue crews are at the scene, including the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Livingston County EMS, Salem Fire and Rescue and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Emergency responders from McCracken County are assisting at the scene as well. Crews recovered the man's body from the river, and they are continuing to search for the second boater.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife spokesman Kevin Kelley said he expects the search to continue until dark if necessary. If the missing boater is not found, the search will resume Friday.
Authorities were told by witnesses that the two men were fishing below the dam when the current began pulling the boat toward the dam. The boat operator tried to drive the boat away from the dam, but was unsuccessful. The boat was pulled into the wall of the dam, and it capsized, dumping the men into the river.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.