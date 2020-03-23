PADUCAH — Many businesses don't know when they'll be able to open their doors again. You can rely on essential businesses to help your family during this time. While many of you have different definitions of what essential retail businesses are, to clear up any confusion, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has put it in black and white.
Clothing and craft stores don't make the cut, but your local pharmacy does.
"I really don't know how to describe what's going on, and I think it's been that way everywhere," Strawberry Hills Pharmacy owner Daniel Jones said. "I think we've all tried to take it in stride."
Jones and his business partners made the decision to close their pharmacy's lobbies last week.
"We've got to do what is right to protect our staff. We want to make sure we are doing that at all costs, because that's what's important," Jones said.
If your business is not considered an essential retail business in the governor's order, you must close. The governor's order said only places that offer life-sustaining retail can stay open. That means Kentuckians can still get their car fixed or fill up a tank of gas.
A hotline to report businesses who are not compliant with safety and health recommendations is available in Kentucky. Beshear announced residents can report businesses that are open that are not practicing social distancing and the necessary hygiene steps. The COVID-19 reporting hotline is 1-833-KY-SAFER or 502-597-2337. The hotline will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents can leave messages after hours to make sure all reports are recorded. All calls will be answered by a Kentucky Labor Cabinet employee.
Essential Retail Businesses Open
|Business Type
|Grocery stores
|Supermarkets
|Specialty food stores
|Beer, wine, and liquor stores
|Banks and other financial services
|Pharmacies and drug stores
|Gas stations and convenience stores
|Pet and pet supplies stores
|Automotive parts, repair, accessories and tire stores
|Car rental businesses
|Hardware stores