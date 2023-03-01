MARTIN, TN — Many University of Tennessee at Martin students didn't show up for class Wednesday after receiving a mass email that contained a threat, Weakley County Press reports.
The email stated "When I find you, I will kill you," and the Weakley County Press reports that it was sent in response to an alumni announcement about a Google account policy change.
The person accused of sending the threat graduated in 2014, and their access was revoked, the Weakley County Press reports.
UTM Public Safety has been investigating the incident. The Weakley County Press reports that people have expressed concern that there isn't an active shooter protocol on campus.
A UTM Rave Alert text message sent shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday says the investigation into the threat is ongoing, but the university does not believe the threat was credible.
"We do not consider this credible at this time," the message reads in part. "No additional threats have been received."