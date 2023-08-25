Students at Maple Grove Elementary School are scheduled to begin back in the classroom on Monday, August 28. However, they have been forced to relocate to the high school due to weather damage.
The move has made it necessary to gather new school supplies for the classrooms in just a few days. Due to this the Joppa Maple Grove community is asking for donations of school supplies. Amazon and Scholastic wish lists have also been made to help teachers with their immediate needs. The school is also accepting Amazon gift cards to help with some of the more pricey items.
The school also needs books as no one has been allowed to remove the books from the damaged elementary school and the high school doesn't have any books for an elementary level.
The senior class is putting together a book drive scheduled for September 7, to help collect books for the elementary students. Gently used, Preschool-6th grade level books will be accepted. Books can be dropped off at the Joppa High school entrance from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wendy Wear, the principal at Joppa Maple Grove says faculty, staff, and students have all been working hard to help get the elementary school students back in the classroom by Monday.