METROPOLIS, IL — An elementary school in southern Illinois will be on remote learning for the rest of this week because of weather-related maintenance issues at the school.
Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 announced Tuesday afternoon that Maple Grove Elementary has roof damage and other issues caused by recent heavy rainfall.
The school building is closed for the rest of the week for cleanup and repairs. Students will be on remote learning from Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug, 18.
In an announcement to parents and guardians, the district says all students have packets to work on at home, and the district will deliver breakfast and lunch on school bus routes. Families that are not on a bus route who need breakfast and lunch for their children can go to Joppa Junior/Senior High School between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to pick up food.
The junior/senior high school will be in session as usual.
