MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Parents of Maple Grove Elementary students continue to navigate the school's closure due to weather-related damage. Many are looking to relatives and friends to help with child care, with students learning remotely for the rest of the week.
On Tuesday, the school district announced that the elementary school building will be closed for the rest of the week due to roof damage and other issues caused by recent heavy rainfall. Elementary students are learning from home through Friday.
Some parents are wondering about the severity of the damage to the school. A Facebook post from the district said the school was "experiencing weather-related maintenance issues."
Ashlin Lowery, the mother of two students at the school, said her daughter, Lyla, was happy about returning to school after summer break, but she also didn't mind learning from home for a few days, because the school had provided packets for students to work on throughout the week.
"Even though the kids are stuck at home, they have something to do, so it's not a whole wasted day," said Lowery.
Lowery works during the day and is thankful to have a large family to help look after her children while the school is learning remotely.
She said she's impressed that the school adjusted quickly, but she does wish more details had been shared about the damage to the building.
"They were concerned about the safety of students, so one can only make assumptions about what it really might be. Surely, they're not concerned about the roof collapsing or anything, but maybe I don't know," she said. "I kind of wish that there were a few more details given, but I mean, I'm happy with the — with them deciding to keep students at home, because, you know, their safety is so important to everybody and the whole community," said Lowery.
The district announced Tuesday that meals will be delivered to students via the school bus routes. If a student would like a meal and is not a bus rider, meals can be picked up at the high school between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
WPSD has reached out to the district for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
