FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen near dusk on Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments his legal team intends to make. The May 25 letter from one of his lawyers attached as an exhibit to the affidavit advances a broad view of executive power, asserting that the commander-in-chief has absolute authority to declassify whatever he wants and that the primary law governing the handling of classified information applies to other government officials but not the president. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)