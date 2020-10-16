BENTON, KY — Marcella's Kitchen, a nonprofit in Benton, Kentucky, that serves thousands of meals to the community every month, is becoming the official Red Cross Emergency Center for Marshall County.
Marcella Perkins, founder of Marcella's Kitchen, said the nonprofit received money from two organizations: the Marshall County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (McVOAD) and the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation. The funds allowed Marcella's Kitchen to purchase an $80,000 generator that can hold 325 gallons of diesel fuel and power the nonprofit's facility for roughly a week during times of emergencies.
Crews finished installing the generator on Oct. 7.
Perkins said in addition to the generator, the building itself makes for a suitable emergency center.
"So they've come in and they know that they could set cots up on one side with the kitchen facilities there," said Perkins. "They'll be able to cook meals for the people. We also have a shower facility and of course, public bathrooms."
Those features allow Marcella's Kitchen to be used during all kinds of emergencies.
"It doesn't have to be like a major thing like an ice storm or earthquake," said Perkins. "It could be a large apartment complex, even maybe like The Stilley House or something like that. Some of the large complexes that have a fire."
Perkins said some of her volunteers will undergo special training with the Red Cross, probably beginning early next year.
A ceremony dedicating Marcella's Kitchen as Marshall County's official Red Cross Emergency Center will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Although Marcella's Kitchen is embracing its new role as an emergency center, it will still continue its old tradition of feeding the community Mondays through Fridays.
Perkins said during the pandemic, they have been feeding more and more people.
"4,936 meals (in September), and that was up 288 meals more than the month before," said Perkins. "Before we moved to the new building, we served a little over 1,600 meals (a month). Now, two years later, we're up to 4,900."
The meals served include deliveries to home-bound residents and students at the Marshall County Exceptional Center
Perkins said prior to the pandemic, Marcella's Kitchen made between 10 to 15 home deliveries a day. Nowadays, there are at least 90 daily. On Friday alone, the nonprofit delivered 115 meals, and fed 220 people overall.
Despite the dual role of feeding the community and becoming an emergency center, Perkins said they are up to the challenge.
"That's what Marcella's Kitchen is all about, is being Jesus' hands and feet and serving the needs of our friends in Marshall County," Perkins said. "So that's just all part of what our mission is."
Because of the pandemic, Marcella's Kitchen, located at 868 Guy Mathis Dr. in Benton, has closed its dining room. Instead, the nonprofit welcomes community members to drive to the building's front entrance to pick up their meals. Marcella's Kitchen serves meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Perkins said Marcella's Kitchen always welcomes donations and volunteers. Checks can be be sent to P.O. Box 272, Benton, Kentucky, 42025. Donations can also be made using other methods. Click here to learn more.