BENTON, KY - Three different locations, hundreds of volunteers pitching in, and hundreds of thousands meals served to local families in need. Marcella’s Kitchen is celebrating 10 years in service.
Owner, Marcella Perkins says, after almost having to shut down their kitchen, after a lot of support, thought and prayer, they received a $100,000 grant that was able to pay for their new 8,000 sq. ft. building.
Volunteers are working in the kitchen every day making more than 100 meals a day for local families. For some, it’s the only meal they get during the day.
Delivery driver Mark Donohoo says, he’s been able to see Marcella’s Kitchen grow over the past decade.
“You become conscious of the fact that they depend on me to be there, it’s exciting, but we realize the responsibility of the fact of trying to take care of the needs of folks,” Donohoo said. “We realize that we need more people doing that, we’re just scratching the surface of the needs of the people, not only who come to the front door right now, but also home delivery.”
Donohoo says he personally delivers more than 35 a day, and in total, they deliver about 100 a day, feeding at least 100 families. They’re able to now reach people who are home bound along with students at the Marshall County Exceptional Center.
Marcella’s Kitchen also serves as a red cross emergency center, that could be used as shelter in case of an apartment fire, an ice storm, or other severe weather.