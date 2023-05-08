BENTON, KY — Local non-profit Marcella's Kitchen gives back to the community all year long, offering free, hot meals to community members who otherwise may not have one.
On major holidays — like Thanksgiving and Christmas, all hands are on-deck to nurture hungry bellies and hearts — no questions asked.
Last Thanksgiving, the kitchen prepared hundreds of meals — even delivering 150 meals to homebound individuals.
"We have a 'no questions asked' policy so that means regardless of age, race, financial status, etc. it is our privilege to serve you," their website reads.
"Many come for various reasons, including receiving a great meal, making new friends, fellowship, a place to connect and feel loved — the list goes on. But whatever the reasons, you will enjoy your time at Marcella’s"
While these meals are free to the community, they aren't free to prepare.
Months of inflation have impacted food costs. There are operating costs too — like utilities, utensils, and maintenance.
Now, Marcella's is asking the community to come together and help lessen the impact of these costs.
They're hosting a three-day yard sale at the kitchen in their garage, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11-13.
Marcella told Local 6 attendees can expect to find a variety of items at the sale, including some furniture, glassware, pictures, kitchen utensils and small appliances like blenders or mixers.
If you can't make it to the sale, there are other ways to help — like volunteering your time.
"One thing is for sure our, volunteers have fun while spreading love through the kitchen to others," the website says.
Marcella's volunteers work 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. one day a week, every two weeks. If you would like to volunteer, click here and fill out the online form.
There are several ways to donate, too: in-person, online, direct deposit, and soon — Bitcoin.
To donate or learn more, click here.