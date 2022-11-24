MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Over in Marshall County, Kentucky, Marcella's Kitchen served its Thanksgiving meal in person, after serving to-go only last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie were just a few of the Thanksgiving classics on the menu.
The kitchen opened at 11 a.m., and volunteers were hard at work serving and greeting people from the community. The meals were free, no questions asked, and everyone was invited.
Founder Marcella Perkins said the kitchen has been seeing more people than usual during weekdays when the nonprofit provides meals, and she expected that to be the case on Thanksgiving as well.
She and director Charity Sanders said they've been working since August to put the Thanksgiving meal together, making sure they had everything they'd need to serve their community.
"It has been hard for Charity to order stuff, and of course, everything's gone up. She's actually been working on this dinner since August, isn't that right?" Perkins said.
"I've been trying to get the food, the turkeys. It's been hard to get a hold of," Sanders said.
But, on Thanksgiving Day, they prepared 300 meals for folks to eat in their new facility and another 150 for homebound members of the community.
To learn more about how you can donate to or volunteer at Marcella's Kitchen, visit marcellaskitchen.com.