Monday, March 14, is the last day homeowners and renters in the Kentucky counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren to apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
People in those counties who had damage from the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak have until 11:59 p.m. local time to apply for assistance. Monday is also the deadline to apply for physical damage loans from the Small Business Administration, which have low interest rates.
"Those who have already applied to FEMA need not apply again," FEMA reminds Kentuckians in a news release sent Monday. "Applying with other agencies such as American Red Cross or with the Commonwealth of Kentucky does not make you eligible for FEMA assistance."
The agency also reminds folks that its disaster assistance cannot compensate for all losses caused by the storms, so survivors are advised to file claims with their insurance provider for damage or losses at their homes before applying for FEMA assistance.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. FEMA representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers to provide in-person help applying. They can also help folks whose initial application has been denied with the appeal process, and they can help applicants update their accounts as the recovery process continues. For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
When it comes to SBA loans for physical storm damage, the administration says the first step is to register with FEMA. The loans are available for businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits. Applications can be made in person at Disaster Recovery centers or online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Questions can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Those who have questions about SBA loans can also call 800-659-2955 for more information or to request a paper application. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 800-877-8339.
Tennessean's affected by the tornado outbreak are also eligible for FEMA assistance and SBA loans. The deadline for homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson counties to apply for FEMA assistance is Tuesday, March 15. That's also the deadline for folks in those counties to apply for SBA physical damage loans.