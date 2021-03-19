MARTIN, TN — March Madness is back, and it may give a boost to local bars.
On Friday, people gathered inside The Hawk's Nest near the University of Tennessee at Martin to have some drinks while watching the UT Volunteers take on the Oregon State Beavers on multiple television screens.
The Vols ultimately lost to the Beavers 56 to 70. But patrons at the bar stayed positive.
"It feels good, actually, come to a bar and watch some game and drink a beer once in a while," said Nicholas Moon, a senior at UT Martin. "Last year, we were all stuck in the house."
For Jeffrey Walters, owner of The Hawk's Nest, being able to watch March Madness at the bar is a step toward normalcy after a challenging 2020.
"Pandemic hit, we were automatically shut down for two months," Walters recalled.
Walters said his bar survived because first responders and health care workers continued supporting the business.
"They would come in and buy lunch almost every single day," said Walters. "So they kept us afloat there."
Walters said after the bar reopened last year, business was still very slow. But within the last month or so, business has been picking up. Walters said the warmer weather, combined with the new specials he's offering — such as 50-cent wings, $2 beers, $8 pizzas on Thursday nights, and $15 ribeyes on Fridays and Saturdays — have helped attract customers.
"We're not making much money on it, but it's getting the people out," said Walters.
Walters himself is a Tennessee fan, sporting a tattoo on his left forearm that shows a large orange-checkered T wrapped by the names of this three children. Although the Vols lost Friday, Walters said just having sports back is a breath of fresh air.
"It brings you out a little bit more," said Walters. "People are more active because of things like that. You can go to the baseball fields and watch baseball right now."
Meanwhile in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the curfew on bars and restaurants by one hour. They can now serve food and drinks until midnight and stay open until 1 a.m.