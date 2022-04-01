After back-to-back tornado outbreaks two weeks in a row, last month set the record for most tornado reports during the month of March.
As of Friday morning, the current preliminary number was 233 tornado reports, breaking the record of 225 reports in 2012, with records going back to the year 2000.
While this is an important statistic, meteorologists stressed the difference between reported and confirmed tornadoes. Reported tornadoes must be confirmed by the National Weather Service, and that total number will be determined at a later time as surveys continue.
More than 60 tornadoes have already been confirmed from the March 21-23 outbreak. This outbreak included a violent 160 mph EF3 tornado that struck parts of the New Orleans metro area, making it the strongest tornado to impact Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes on record and just the second F-/EF-3 or higher tornado.
The tornado outbreak this week featured more than 400 tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings that spanned nearly two-dozen states.
The strongest tornado confirmed so far from this outbreak was a 145 mph EF3 tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, early on Wednesday.
Jackson, Mississippi, Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, and Washington were all metro areas that experienced tornado warnings nearby during the recent outbreak.
The upcoming weekend is forecast to see a lull in widespread severe storms, with the only area at risk confined to central Florida on Saturday. Residents in areas like Tampa and Orlando are urged to be on guard for storms that could be capable of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
The break will be brief, however, as next Monday through Wednesday could feature yet another multi-day severe weather episode for the exact same areas affected by the last two tornado outbreaks.