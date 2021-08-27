WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was a Marine who grew up in the St. Louis area.
KMOX Radio reports that 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri, was among those killed Thursday. His father, Mark Schmitz, said Marines came to his home at 2:40 a.m. Friday to confirm his son’s death.
Jared Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts, his father said.
“His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming,” Mark Schmitz said of his son.
Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169 on Friday. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson released a statement about Schmitz's passing in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
Parson wrote:
"Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed in Afghanistan during Thursday’s attack in Kabul. He was 20 years old.
"On behalf of all Missourians, we want to honor Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz for his sacrifice and recognize his service to our nation in the defense of freedom. He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery.
"Our hearts go out to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s family and friends.
"And to Lance Corporal Schmitz, you will never be forgotten."