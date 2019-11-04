PADUCAH — Women are continuing to take on tougher jobs within the military.
Crystal Crim enlisted as a Marine after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She was never deployed.
She is now an instructor with the Land Between the Lakes United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. She spends her time educating cadets on the organizations's core values, pride, service, and patriotism. The corps helps cadets choose their career paths.
"Joining this kind of gives them an idea of what it's like be in the military or, say they want to do the medical field, we do have some medical training that we can do," said Crim. "One of the camps they can go to is for aviation, so say that's what they want to do, when they're 15, 16 years old, they can start learning how to fly and get their pilot's license."
The United States Navel Sea Cadet Corps served more than 12,000 cadets in 2018.
For more information on the program, visit their Facebook page at Land Between the Lakes Division- United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps.
Crim is just one of many women, who enlisted in the military to make a difference.
