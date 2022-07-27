MARION, KY — The city of Marion continues to work with Kentucky Emergency Management to address the city's water shortage.
Starting Wednesday, a new private contractor from Union County, Kentucky, will begin hauling water to Marion.
Up to this point the Kentucky National Guard and other private organizations have filled that role using huge water trucks to fill old city lake.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says plans are being made to relieve the Kentucky National Guard of its water distribution duties at the old National Guard Armory, and volunteers are needed to take over those duties.
The city's water crisis began when Marion was forced to drain its main water source, Lake George, following a levee breach.
A special called meeting is set for Thursday, where the city will provide an update on Lake George and their current water supply.
Meanwhile, water distribution is still ongoing in Marion, and a local church is offering a bit of extra water for folks who need it.
Marion Baptist Church is giving out more water right from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday night. To get water, bring some kind of ID or a piece of mail that shows your Marion address. Water is being given out at the church at 131 East Depot Street.
The city’s water distribution schedule at the old armory is as follows:
- Monday: Names A-F
- Tuesday: Names G-L
- Wednesday: Intake and delivery day
- Thursday: M-R
- Friday: S-Z
Pickup hours each day are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 131 Rochester Ave.
Residents who need to have water delivered because they can't make it out to the armory must arrange deliveries with the city. To arrange water delivery, call Marion City Hall at 270-965-2266. Those who plan to pick up water for someone who doesn't live in the same household must also call ahead to city hall.