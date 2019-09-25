MARION,IL — Libraries across the country are standing up against censorship during Banned Books Week. In 2018, the American Library Association tracked at least 483 books that were challenged or banned in schools, libraries and bookstores across the country.

Some titles you might recognize on the list include "Thirteen Reasons Why," "The Hate You Give," and "Captain Underpants."

"Honestly, every book has had someone complain about it. They don't want it on the shelves," Marion Carnegie Library Services Coordinator Sarah Watkins said.