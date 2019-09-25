MARION,IL — Libraries across the country are standing up against censorship during Banned Books Week. In 2018, the American Library Association tracked at least 483 books that were challenged or banned in schools, libraries and bookstores across the country.
Some titles you might recognize on the list include "Thirteen Reasons Why," "The Hate You Give," and "Captain Underpants."
"Honestly, every book has had someone complain about it. They don't want it on the shelves," Marion Carnegie Library Services Coordinator Sarah Watkins said.
Reading can open doors that can take you to different times and places. With each chapter, you can go on an adventure without leaving your couch, but there are some people who would rather you not turn that page.
"We have had people ask for things to be taken off our shelves. Whether it's Harry Potter, or 'The Hunger Games,' or even historical textbooks on the Holocaust or things like that. If it makes somebody who believes that concept shouldn't be accessible, then those are the people who are coming up and saying maybe we shouldn't do that," said Watkins.
The Marion Carnegie Library is celebrating your right to read during Banned Books Week. Books that have been challenged or banned from different schools, libraries and universities are available.
"It's important that we still have that information and we are still teaching that and giving it to the next generation," said Watkins.
Books have been banned for content such as violence, profanity, or sexual references. Even though you might not be able to find those books on some shelves, but that doesn't mean they truely go away. Many books that have been banned in some places have been made into popular television shows and movies.
Paul Laninga loves to read. He see's value in most books. "It's up to the individual. Maybe you disagree with things. Maybe there are subjects you have strong feelings about. That's a good thing, because if you read about those things you have strong feelings about, you gain knowledge, and you might change your opinion," said Laninga.
For the rest of the week, the library will offer activities and guest speakers to celebrate banned book week. at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, the library will show the movie "The Public." The film is a drama about civil disobedience set in a public library. The library also has a banned book scavenger hunt you can participate in all week.