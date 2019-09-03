MARION, IL — Members of the Marion City Council discussed their vision for 2020 at their Tuesday meeting. They compiled a list of five goals they hope to accomplish in the next 12 to 18 months, but it might cost taxpayers more money to accomplish those goals.
A few of the goals include beautifying the town, putting a police officer in every school, and marketing themselves to people who might want to move there. The council is considering getting rid of property taxes and raising sales tax to help out.
Mayor Mike Absher said the city has to start thinking about the future and the direction the city wants to go in. He said accomplishing those five goals is a good starting point.
"We have to start thinking differently. we have to start thinking of how we appear to those who come visit here. and setting up something we can market our town as they most affordable place to bring your family and your jobs,"
To accomplish those goals, the city needs money. If approved, the city would raise its sales tax from 8.75% to 9.5% and eliminate property tax.
"The new revenue is about roughly $1.8 million. The average resident of Marion would get far more back from not having to pay those property taxes than it would cost the average person in sales taxes," said Absher.
Not all items people buy would be taxed at a higher rate. Things like groceries, cars and prescription medicines would be exempt from the hike.
Fox Comics owner Dan Fox said raising the sales tax would be bad for Marion.
"I think raising sales tax is completely the wrong way to go. It's not what Marion needs to do is raising taxes as we start recovering this economy. We need to let the recovery continue,' said Fox.
"We've got to make sure that our future civic leaders have a tools set to entice people to move here," said Absher.
The council did not vote on the 2020 vision at Tuesday's meeting. Council members plan to do that during a future meeting. If they vote to approve the sales tax increase, they will need to notify the Illinois Department of Revenue by Oct. 1 for the sales tax change to go into effect Jan. 1.