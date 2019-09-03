Watch again

MARION, IL — Members of the Marion City Council discussed their vision for 2020 at their Tuesday meeting. They compiled a list of five goals they hope to accomplish in the next 12 to 18 months, but it might cost taxpayers more money to accomplish those goals.

A few of the goals include beautifying the town, putting a police officer in every school, and marketing themselves to people who might want to move there. The council is considering getting rid of property taxes and raising sales tax to help out.

Mayor Mike Absher said the city has to start thinking about the future and the direction the city wants to go in. He said accomplishing those five goals is a good starting point.