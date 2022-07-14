MARION, KY — It's a crisis that may turn into a disaster, but the city and state are taking steps to solve the water crisis in Marion, Kentucky.
There are a lot of components involved, including water conservation, bottled water distribution and engineering needed to examine the levee at Lake George.
First, Marion is seeking help specifically to repair leaks.
"One thing that the city can directly do related to conservation is our leak detection and leak repair work," Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said. "You heard during the meeting tonight that so far with the help of Reveal, we've been able to find and fix seven different leaks."
The breach in Lake George happened in April and impacted businesses and homes throughout the area, but the city is turning a corner and taking steps towards water replenishment.
And with that, water is also being distributed for people to access and use.
"Emergency management is managing the appropriation of water for the bottled water system, and they are also hiring a third party contractor who is hauling water to the lake as well," said Ledford.
P&H Farms is also putting water into Crooked Creek with its trucks, a channel connected to Old City Lake.
The lake is used as a water source for the city of Marion.
For Lake George, Marion needs engineers to examine the levee and its materials.
"When we talk for instance about Lake George, you have geotechnical work," said Ledford. "This means they have to bring people out, they have to drill core down, take samples, they have to analyze those samples."
Crittenden-Livingston Water District is sending the city more water, too.
They are now giving the city about 130 gallons of water per minute. Marion uses about 400 gallons of water per minute on average.
City leaders are still urging citizens to conserve water and only use it when necessary.
