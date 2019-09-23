MARION, IL — The Marion, Illinois, City Council voted Monday night to increase sales taxes and to get rid of property taxes.
The council voted unanimously on that decision and to raise the fee to own gaming machines.
Council members voted to increase the sales tax from 8.75% to 9.5%. That offsets the property taxes, which they voted to do away with entirely.
The council increased the license fee for gaming machines from $100 to $1,000. The extra money the city will get from the gaming licenses will go toward updating three centers around town.
The money from increasing sales tax will be used to beautify the city, put a police officer in every school and market their town better. It's all part of what the council calls its 2020 vision.