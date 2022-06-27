MARION, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man has died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.
The Marion Police Department says the incident happened on June 21. The department says officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.
Police say when they arrived, officers found the man, 40-year-old Louis Hayes, lying in the road with severe injuries. Authorities pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials say the driver, 73-year-old Rosalee Edwards, of Marion, was uninjured.
This accident is still under investigation.