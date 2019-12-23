MARION,IL— A Southern Illinois fire department will be starting the new year with the completion of its new truck bay. The Marion, Illinois Fire Department has been working on this project since June.
"The jobs ever changing, so we change with it," said Marion Fire Department Fire Chief Elect Tim Barnett.
Because of the nearly completed truck bay, they no longer have to store equipment outside, giving them quicker access to their equipment and decreasing their response times.
"Things are not built like they used to. Everything's built a lot quicker. Things burn faster so we have to respond faster. Things are just changing with the times along with the fire station. We trained a lot more than we used to be on a lot more things," said Barnett.
The truck bay not only gives them more room to park their vehicles but it also has a gym so the crew can stay fit in between calls.
"We are continuing to train and improve and better our services all the time. This is going to give us the opportunity to continue to do so," said Barnett.
Fire Chief Jerry Odum is passionate about the project. He says he's happy to see it's almost finished before his retirement.
"It really made a difference in the department the way it looks, being able to get all the equipment up here. It's good to see how the departments grown," Odum said.
All that to keep us safe. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January. During the city council meeting they approved the payment of more than $50,000 for the project. Mayor Mike Absher said there will be another close out payment due in January or February.