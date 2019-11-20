MARION, IL — Marion High School in southern Illinois will be back in session Thursday, the school district says. The school was closed Wednesday after bed bugs were reported at the school.
On Tuesday, Marion Unit 2 School District said bed bugs were found in two classrooms, and that a few students had them as well. The district said Wednesday's closure would allow the school to be inspected and treated for the bugs.
In an announcement sent Wednesday afternoon, the school district says the the whole school was professionally inspected, and no bed bugs were found.
The district says Marion High School has been cleared to reopen, and classes will be in session Thursday, Nov. 21.