MARION, KY — The water shortage is growing more intense for the city of Marion, Kentucky.
Residents are under a boil water advisory as of Thursday morning. The city said the water is safe for bathing, but not drinking.
Meanwhile, the health care centers of Marion tell Local 6 they are working round the clock to make sure patients continue to receive uninterrupted care.
"As of this afternoon we should be hooked up to Crittenden-Livingston County Water," said Shawn Bright, CEO of Crittenden Community Hospital.
He said the line runs adjacent to the hospital.
"It took a while to get going just because they needed a piece for the pipes that were not in yet due to supply chain issues," said Bright.
Bright explained Crittenden Community Hospital is one of the city's biggest users of water. "We use about 12,000 gallons a day," said Bright. "So being on county water is going to be a relief for us as well as the city."
It goes without saying that water is a critical need for any hospital, from hygiene like hand-washing to cleaning and more.
"We use water number one to wash our hands with, and in a post-COVID world that is extremely important. We use water to clean our equipment with, so sterilizing and processing equipment, but also additionally we use water to keep our patients clean, to bathe and wash our patients," he said. "We have had no interruption in services at all. The city has been able to provide for us. We have made some efforts to reduce our consumption but we have not had to interrupt any surgeries and we’ve been able to keep business as usual."
Bright said patients are only drinking bottled water and they were proactively boiling water, even before the advisory.
"I have been through several crisis situations at multiple hospitals, but a water shortage is the first," said Bright. "This has caused us to rethink some processes and things we may have taken for granted."
Meanwhile at Crittenden Community Health and Rehabilitation Center, Jennifer Myers said they sprang into action as well. She told Local 6 she is thankful they've been able to keep patient's daily routine as normal.
Constant care has been maintained. They are still on city water but have three huge tanks outside the facility that each hold at least 6,000 gallons of water. They are ready to go at the flip of a switch. Myers said two of the tanks came from a farmer and another larger tank came from the state. Myers explained the center uses 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per day. She is hopeful that within a month they can find additional solutions, possibly connecting to county water.
As for the city, Danielle Duncan explained the crisis is still evolving.
"It changes hourly," said Duncan. Duncan is the planning and zoning coordinator for Marion, but is currently serving as a point person as the city coordinates efforts to bring in and distribute water.
She said there are a couple of key reasons why the city is under a boil water advisory.
"We are getting low we are running lower with water and with the heat and chemicals and everything we're having a hard time keeping up," Duncan said.
Duncan further explained the advisory is due to high temperatures that caused the system's chlorine levels to dissipate faster than normal. Oddly enough, conservation efforts by the community have also cut down on water flow through pipes lowering chlorine levels in the network as well.
She said it's important to stress that, while they may make headway and improvements to the process, a short-term solution in this case means months if not years. She said the crisis isn't going away, and she has a message for anyone still using water as normal.
"Please stop," said Duncan. "I know it's summertime and everybody wants to be in their pools and everything, and I get that, but this is a crisis situation. There is a possibility that one day we might wake up and we can't flush our toilets. Reality is here."
Duncan said the city is doing the best they can to get information out to everyone as quickly as possible. She appreciates what every person and business is doing to conserve.
The crisis began in April when Marion had to drain Lake George, the city's main water source.
Right now they are hauling in about 230,000 gallons of water a day on that effort alone, aside from trying to bring in water from neighboring counties to sustain the supply.
Normal daily totals of usage are usually around 460,000 gallons of water.
According to the city the city the schools will soon be on the county water system too.
Water distribution will continue for the foreseeable future.