MARION, IL — A woman was hospitalized and is facing several charges after crashing a Dodge Charger into Jefferson Elementary School Thursday evening, officers say.
According to a release from the Marion Police Department, 20-year-old Tiffany Meller of Marion is facing charges of underage consumption of alcohol by a minor, zero tolerance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disregard a traffic control device, no valid license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection to the incident.
Meller was reportedly taken to the Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment following the accident and officers say her condition is unknown at this time.
They say they responded to reports of the crash at about 11:05 p.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived, they say they found the Charger had crashed into the south side of the school and was sitting inside the library.
The Marion Star shared a photo of the scene on Facebook Friday morning, announcing the school would be closed Friday.