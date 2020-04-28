WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- A Marion man died at the scene of an ATV accident on Sunday night in Williamson County, Illinois, says county Coroner Mike Burke.
Burke says 54-year-old Shaunn Curry's ATV rolled, which ejected him onto the intersection of Perry Road and Fuller Road in rural Williamson County.
Burke says the cause of the accident is being investigated by the county coroner's office and the Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information concerning this accident should call the Williamson County Coroner’s Office at (618) 993-1314 or the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.