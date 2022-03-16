MARION, IL — The city of Marion, Illinois, is accepting grant funding requests from nonprofit organizations in the city. The grant program is funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
In a news release about the grant program, the city says eligible nonprofits can apply for up to $20,000 to help them recover financially from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or to implement new programs that will benefit the people of Marion.
The city has set aside $200,000 of the money it was allocated from ARPA for the grant program. In total, Marion received about $3.4 million in its allocation from the ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program. The allocations are based upon population.
To be eligible for grant funding through Marion's program, a nonprofit must meet certain requirements. Applicants must be certified 501(c)3 organizations, and they cannot discriminate based on age, sex, religion, national origin, disability, economic status or sexual orientation. They must have at least one physical location inside Williamson County, Illinois, that primarily serves people who live in Marion. Download the document below for the full list of requirements.
Some entities are specifically ineligible for funding, including school districts and related agencies and organizations, organizations that have already received ARPA funding, hospitals and related associations and homeowners associations.
To apply, organizations can fill out the grant application included in the document below (The document also includes further application instructions). Applications can be printed and delivered to the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on April 30. Paper applications can be found at Marion City Hall at 1102 Tower Square Plaza in Marion.