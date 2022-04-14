MARION, IL – A man suspected of committing a bank robbery in Marion, Illinois was killed earlier this month while attempting to rob a bank in southern California.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Peoples National Bank (PNB) in Marion was robbed by a suspect driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. Photos of the suspect were shared on Facebook by the City of Marion Police Department. The post reached 66,000 people, according to the police department, including the Bloomington Police Department in Indiana.
Bloomington police notified the Marion police department that the suspect they were looking for was 45-year-old Travis Tarrants who had been arrested and charged with a bank robbery in Bloomington in November 2021. In Indiana, Tarrants was additionally charged with resisting arrest for attempting to pull an officers gun from their holster.
In January 2022, Tarrants was released on his own recognizance and failed to appear in court the next month. An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Tarrants.
On February 28, surveillance video shows Tarrants parking his Chevrolet Colorado truck near the PNB in Marion. The next morning Tarrants entered PNB armed with a semi-automatic pistol and robbed the bank.
Tarrants was able to escape police capture and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest on March 29.
According to Marion police, by that point Tarrants' truck had already been spotted in southern California, but his exact location was still unknown.
On April 7, Tarrants entered a Bank of America in Fontana, California. Tarrants was armed with a gun and proceeded to commit a robbery. At that time, Fontana Police Department officers were nearby the scene for a training exercise.
Police responded to the scene quickly and confronted Tarrants at the rear of the building. The confrontation eventually led to officers shooting Tarrants, who died at the scene. The gun Tarrants was holding was discovered to be a replica firearm.
The Marion Police Department has officially ended their investigation into the robbery at PNB.
Marion P.D. would like to thank the public for sharing the original Facebook post about the robbery.