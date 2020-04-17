MARION, IL — In Marion, Illinois, the community raised $190,000 for local businesses through a virtual telethon. Marion United gave out checks to 111 local businesses.
In a time of uncertainty, business owner Katie Fowler Hawkins said the money will help her keep her business going.
"This will help us continue to employ the people who work for us here and to be able to purchase the items that people buy here they consider essential," said Hawkins.
Lynn and John Hill own Bennie's Italian Foods. The restaurant has been around for 35 years. Right now, the Hills’ staff works on rotation. The check from Marion United will help the business stay open. The Hills said support is what the Marion community is all about.
"When the going gets rough, we stick together. You can see that in our world, being 9/11 or this pandemic. When things get bad, Americans pull together," John said.
"I think what this says is, no matter what comes at us, we are going to stand together. I think this is a small way to represent the spirit of Marion United," said Marion United Co-Founder Josh Benitone.
And the spirit of the community.
Marion United hopes more communities will step up and host their own telethons to help out their local businesses. The Marion United team tells us it has started conversations on additional ways the group can help out. To find out how you can help local businesses in Marion and around the Southern Illinois Region, visit sicf.org or marion-united.com.