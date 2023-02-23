MARION, IL — The fans have spoken, and the new name for the Prospect League baseball team at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
The public cast votes to pick the team's name. The announcement Thursday made for an exciting night after the park's previous team, The Miners, disbanded back in 2021.
More than 7,000 votes were cast online. Community members and businesses throughout the area say they're excited about the new team's name and what it will do for the community.
Cheering and even jeering, lights and fog — hundreds of people were back in the stands of Rent One Park Thursday enjoying the name reveal party, including Ryan Shick and his family.
"My kids are very into sports and things like that and anything we can do to come support local teams and things like that. Thought it was neat that we were going to get another team back since the miners had left," said Shick.
Emcee Herby Voss said it's great to see people back at Rent One Park.
"The turnout was amazing," said Voss. "We really did put a lot of time and effort into encouraging people into coming out tonight. It just shows us that our investment in the ballpark was a smart one and that people have genuine interest and that they want to know what's going on."
Just a minute up the road at 17th Street Barbecue, owner Amy Mills said she thinks the new team is good for business.
"It's a very vibrant corner of Marion," Mills said. "We love having all the hotels around us and the park. Once the park is fully operational, it's just going to bring so many people into 17th Street."
Shick agrees. He hopes the Thrillville Thrillbillies will be a big benefit to the city he calls home.
"More people, more community, you've got people maybe hoping they're coming from all around, so I think it should be good for the community and for the business," said Shick.
The team will have not one but two mascots: a rabbit and a white tailed deer. The park says while those are usually meek creatures, these mascots are "Thrillbillies to the core."
People are invited back to Rent One Park on March 23, when organizers will transform the stadium into the "Capitol of Thrillville."