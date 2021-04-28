MARION, IL — The Marion Unit 2 School District in Illinois received a call threatening to blow up Marion High School if the school's girls track coach is not fired. The coach, Sara Baker, has been the subject of protests after a student said Baker called her a "Black, barefooted African from the third-world."
MORE DETAILS: Protesters demand a track coach be fired after alleged racist remark to student
In a statement shared Wednesday afternoon, the district says administrators were made aware of the call, which originated from New York, around 9:30 a.m.
The district says Marion police were called to investigate, and found that the high school was not at an immediate risk "given the conditional nature of the threat." However, students were released from the school early and on-campus activities were canceled for the day as a precaution.
"The Marion Fire and Police Departments along with the Illinois Secretary of State bomb squad will sweep and secure the school to further ensure the safety of our students and staff," the statement reads.
Regarding the accusation against Baker, who is currently on paid leave, the school district says it is still in the process of deciding what actions it will take.
"Discipline or termination cannot be considered until we have a complete understanding of what occurred," the statement reads. "As we further investigate the incident, please keep in mind that information spread by sources not involved in the actual incident may not reflect the facts." The district says it is required to keep some staff and student matter confidential, and is limited in what it can share regarding the accusation against Baker publicly.
"As we are working diligently to investigate the allegations against the Girls Track Coach and to bring resolution to this matter, threats to the school district only serve to delay our ability to continue the investigation and cause disruption of our students' education," the district says.
The district says those who want to voice their concerns about Baker can email the district at concerns@marionunit2.org.
The image below shows the full statement released by the school district Wednesday afternoon.