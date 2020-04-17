WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Marion, Illinois, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Friday, the county coroner says.
The Williamson County Coroner's Office says 26-year-old Rashaad E. Addison was driving westbound on Route 13 when his car crashed into the back of an electric company truck that was slowing down to turn at the intersection of Jordans Curve Road.
The crash happened around 2:02 p.m. Friday. Addison was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Williamson County Coroner Junior Burk.
Illinois State Police and the coroners office are continuing to investigate the crash, a news release from Burk's office says.