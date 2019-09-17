MARION,IL — Bullying can lead to major problems in our schools. Some students might not feel comfortable reporting it when they see it or experience it. The Marion, Illinois, School Board revisited the district's bullying policy Tuesday to discuss any possible changes and plans to make more students comfortable reporting it. The plans include adding more resource officers to schools.

Bullying looks a lot different than it did decades ago. Nowadays, it happens online. Illinois schools are mandated to review their bullying policies every two years.

"From times when many of us were in school the bullying has changed. It's no longer just on the playground. Many times it's things students can't get away from when they leave school. It's changing their lives. Social media is 24 hours a day. It's something our children are dealing with daily," said Marion School Board President John Barwick.