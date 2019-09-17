MARION,IL — Bullying can lead to major problems in our schools. Some students might not feel comfortable reporting it when they see it or experience it. The Marion, Illinois, School Board revisited the district's bullying policy Tuesday to discuss any possible changes and plans to make more students comfortable reporting it. The plans include adding more resource officers to schools.
Bullying looks a lot different than it did decades ago. Nowadays, it happens online. Illinois schools are mandated to review their bullying policies every two years.
Barwick said as a parent he wants the best for all the students.
"It's my belief and the board's belief we want to protect our children anytime they walk into our schools," said Barwick.
Another way they plan to do that in addition to the bullying policy is to put a school resource officer in all seven of the district's schools.
"Having an officer in school offers another avenue the kids can report bullying. They can report problems they're having at home. It gives them another opportunity other than their teacher and principal to report issues they're having. It's going to make a safer environment," said Barwick.
Currently, the district has five resource officer applicants to review. There is already have a resource officer at Marion High School. The district doesn't have a set date on when the additional officers will be in the schools, but hope to get them by October.