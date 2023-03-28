CARBONDALE, IL — A Marion, Illinois, teen is being charged as an adult with weapons charges in connection to multiple shots-fired incidents in southern Illinois in December, the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Brennan Gibbs, 17, is being charged as an adult with multiple charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm. Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez announced the charges Tuesday. Gibbs' name was released to the public because he is being charged as an adult.
Gibbs is accused of firing gunshots in the 500 block of South Forest Street in Carbondale around 11:05 p.m. on Dec. 19. Cervantez's office says no one was injured, but a resident reported damage to a home.
Then, on Dec. 24, Gibbs is accused of firing gunshots in the 400 block of West Pecan Street in Carbondale. Earlier that same night, similar incidents were reported in Marion and Herrin, and the prosecutor's office says law enforcement investigators believed the incidents were connected.
On Jan. 8, prosecutors say Gibbs and four adults were arrested after Williamson County sheriff's deputies spotted a "vehicle of interest." in the case. The adults arrested included Ambrose N. Godsey, Michael O. Evans, Lawrence Abernathy and Davaughn L. Graves.
Cervantez's office says the prosecutor filed charges against Gibbs in Carbondale, and then petitioned the court to transfer the teen to adult court. That request has been granted.
Tuesday's announcement from the prosecutor's office included a statement from Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno that reads: "The Carbondale Police Department is thankful to State’s Attorney Cervantez, and the judiciary for holding this violent offender accountable for his actions. I want all violent offenders to know that if they commit violent crimes in Carbondale, they will be held accountable regardless of their age status. I appreciate the assiduous decision making by the State’s Attorney to use statutory tools in order to send the message that violent offenders will be prosecuted."