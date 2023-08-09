Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected this afternoon and tonight, and this will cause areas of flash flooding to develop across parts of southeast Missouri, far southern and southwest Illinois, and the Purchase Region of western Kentucky. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can be expected through late tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. Given the very saturated soils from recent rains, it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding to develop. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&