MARION, IL — The city of Marion is unveiling a historical marker on Tower Square Plaza in honor of General John A. Logan for his speech in 1861 that helped the region remain loyal to the Union.
According to a news release from the city, Logan gave a speech from the back of a wagon on Marion’s Square rallying support for the Union. The commemorative marker will have a brief description of that event as well as a silhouette of John A. Logan’s likeness.
Logan is remembered for his work alongside President Lincoln throughout the Civil War to ensure freedom for all and the reunification of the United States. He was also an advocate for the creation of Memorial Day and he’s the namesake for the John A. Logan community college in Williamson County.
Some of the guests scheduled to be at the event are Michael Jones, Director of the General John A. Logan Museum, Sam Lattuca, President of Williamson County Historical Society and Library, and Mark Motsinger, Illinois State Chairman for the Historical Markers Committee, and Dr. Barry Hancock.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. There will be remarks, retellings, and music.