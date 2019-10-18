Electronics recycling

MARION, IL -- The City of Marion, Illinois is hosting an e-recycling event on Saturday, October 19.

Items will be collected at 211 East Boulevard Street from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until the truck is full.

Accepted Items (including but not limited to):

  • CRT,Projection, Plasma, & Console TVs
  • CRT monitors
  • Flat Screen TVs - all sizes
  • Computers, flat screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable & satellite receivers
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.
  • Home electronics, air conditioners, humidifiers, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • Home appliances, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, etc
  • Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
  • Non-ferrous metals, metal office furniture (Metal Desks/File cabinets, etc.)
  • Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
  • Old motors, non PCB type ballast, transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify Equipment)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
  • VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Items not accepted (including but not limited to):

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Light Bulbs
  • DVD’s, VHS’s, CD’s, or Cassette tapes
  • Radioactive materials & Flammable Materials
  • Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)
  • Household Smoke Detectors i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)
  • Non-Electronics (Tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, Roofing, or Dirt)
  • Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)
  • Prescription medication, over the counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment
  • Devices containing mercury
  • Equipment containing: asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes
  • Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches)