MARION, IL -- The City of Marion, Illinois is hosting an e-recycling event on Saturday, October 19.
Items will be collected at 211 East Boulevard Street from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until the truck is full.
Accepted Items (including but not limited to):
- CRT,Projection, Plasma, & Console TVs
- CRT monitors
- Flat Screen TVs - all sizes
- Computers, flat screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable & satellite receivers
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.
- Home electronics, air conditioners, humidifiers, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Home appliances, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, etc
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Non-ferrous metals, metal office furniture (Metal Desks/File cabinets, etc.)
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Old motors, non PCB type ballast, transformers and other electrical equipment
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify Equipment)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
Items not accepted (including but not limited to):
- Alkaline Batteries
- Light Bulbs
- DVD’s, VHS’s, CD’s, or Cassette tapes
- Radioactive materials & Flammable Materials
- Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)
- Household Smoke Detectors i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)
- Non-Electronics (Tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, Roofing, or Dirt)
- Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)
- Prescription medication, over the counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment
- Devices containing mercury
- Equipment containing: asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes
- Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches)