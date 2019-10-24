MARION, IL — Homelessness is a problem nationwide, especially for veterans. Among homeless adults, 11% are veterans. Homeless veterans face serious challenges: 50% have serious mental illnesses, and 70% have substance abuse problems. Those numbers are from the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.
"We lose people every day, because they feel like they're up against the wall with no help," said veteran Robert Wallace.
The war is not over for some veterans who return home. Sometimes, the next battle is mental illness or lack of support. When you combine the two, sometimes the result is homelessness. In rural areas, homelessness can seem invisible. The Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center says it wants veterans to know it sees their needs, and is providing them with essential items.
"They're not visible on the streets at night. You're not seeing them. You're not stepping over them. These veterans signed up and sacrificed a lot for our country. This is our way giving back to them," said Marion VA Outreach Programs Supervisor Lori Porter.
Wallace has been homeless before. Now, he lives in a camper, but he's still identifies as being at risk.
"When you don't have no job and you lose everything, so you go into the woods, that's where you live — in your a tent or your car. That's what you try to hang onto," said Wallace.
Many of the items the veterans received are things other people might take for granted, such as underwear and socks. Wallace said those might be the only new items he receives all year.
"Any kind of clothing is essential. You don't think about your shoes or boots. This is a one-year article for us," said Wallace.
Wallace said he believes even during rough patches, there's always hope.
"You have to pick yourself up. You have to care. You have to go forward with your life and try and find help and find yourself," said Wallace.
If you know a homeless veteran who needs help, follow the link below for more resources.