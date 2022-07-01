Marion, Kentucky now has just six to seven days of water left.
As the water crisis continues, the city stresses the need for rain over the holiday weekend is critical.
Meantime, the city is making some changes in the process to find a solution and the Chamber of Commerce wants to remind people businesses are open, and need your support.
There are messages on signs throughout town.
"Everyone try to conserve water right now," reads the sign outside 88 Dip. They've been in business since 1952 and they are determined to stay that way in spite of the water crisis.
"It's been and adventure and a struggle for sure," said Manager, Emily Padon. "The hardest part is not knowing what’s next or when it’s going to end."
Padon says to conserve water they switched to disposable plates and cups, brought in portable bathrooms, and two huge tanks for water.
"We are being extra careful not to over prepare anything, not to brew any extra tea, limit our ice waste," said Padon.
Padon says making changes are expensive and there's one reason 88 Dip is still open: Their great customers.
"I mean everybody has been great about it," said Padon. "I appreciate all of the support and everybody coming in."
88 Dip isn't alone.
At McDonald's the sign reads: "Do your part and help conserve our water supply." Subway brought in a water tank as well.
"Basically we're trying to keep our unified front amongst the businesses," said Shanna West of the Chamber of Commerce. "Positivity, let's keep moving forward let's do what we can to conserve right now. Conservation makes the biggest impact on our situation."
She says they want to encourage people to visit Marion, eat, and shop.
"One message that we're trying to get out to our neighboring communities is we really need your support right now," said West. "Come shop with us, come eat with us, let us serve you we really need the extra help."
West says every business and resident has the same fear: That worst case scenario if there is no water.
Over at City Hall, that's the fear of the City Council too. City Administrator Adam Ledford says at the meeting Thursday night, the city and state decided together to put finding a short-term sustainable water supply into the hands of the state. He wants to stress short-term in this case means one to three years.
"So you and I might think short-term solution is something that means six weeks. No," he explained. "In this case they are thinking short-term solution, how do we get this sustainable in the next one to three years so that a long-term solution can be engineered financed and established."
"We have the same goals in mind," said Ledford of the city and the state. "We may just have some initial needs to have further conversations on who's doing what as this is a changing process for us."
Marion also has a burn ban in place, including fireworks.
The water crisis stems from late April when a leak formed in the levee surrounding Lake George. They had to drain that main water source, fearing a break would've caused a bigger catastrophe.