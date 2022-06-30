MARION, KY - Because of the Marion water crisis, the city has established a burn ban within the city limits as the July 4th holiday approaches.
People in Marion are going to have to travel outside the city to experience fireworks and during this water crisis, they're trying to conserve as much water as possible during these times.
"We are so low in water," said January McKinney who lives in Marion. "We're trying to conserve everywhere we can. Our local businesses have got tanks and they're doing all they can so we all need to do all we can."
During a city council meeting Thursday, city leaders emphasized the need to inform the public about the burn ban protocol set by the mayor.
"This is a short window situation, clearly it's about education first," said Adam Ledford, the City Administrator for Marion. "In the end, what we simply want is for people to be mindful of our situation and act accordingly."
They say it's important to take action.
City leaders want to make sure there aren't any accidental fires.
Conserving water is the main priority for people in Marion.
"Whether that risk is small or large, it is a risk and so we have to be prudent about making sure that we reserve what water supply we have left," said Ledford.
And through it all, people are trying to make sure they're doing their part during this water crisis.
"We've been trying to conserve at home as much as we can," said McKinney. "We went to the Armory and got the bottled water and jugs of water been trying to cool with that."
Council members also talked with Lake George and the water supply.
The National Guard has put in about 315,000 gallons of water into City Lake.
The National Guard has distributed 75,400 bottles of water so far.