MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system."
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down at 5 p.m. to fix the leak, and a crew is working to restore service in a timely manner.
"We have authorized and reached out to Reveal and they are on their way to assist with fixing this problem," the Facebook post reads.
The city stresses that the shutdown is due to the leak, and not a water supply issue.
Marion residents faced a water crisis after the Lake George levee breached and the lake was drained this past spring. In the months that followed, National Guard convoys brought water to the city, nonprofits stepped in to help and leaders have continued to look into short-term and long-term solutions to Marion's water woes.