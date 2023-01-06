A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change.
Millikin's grant will fund a residency in Guatemala to study backstrap weaving with master weaver Lidia Lopez and her sisters, while learning about other cultural traditions. She say she will use this knowledge in her practice to promote cultural diversity, hone her technical educational skills and expand her network, which will help her make cross cultural connections and strengthen her creative community.
Sixty people throughout the state applied to this program. Applicants could request funds for artist residencies, exploring new areas or techniques and/or building a body of work.
Selected projects included those examining ecology, neurodiversity and gender-based violence.