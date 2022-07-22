MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says progress has been made regarding efforts to improve the community's water supply.
In a news release sent Friday, the city says it has reduced its average daily usage by 38.5% since May.
The city says the Kentucky Rural Water Association has repaired seven more water leaks in Marion over the past week. The KRWA and the Reveal team working alongside them have repaired more than a dozen leaks so far, the city says. As of Friday, their leak survey efforts have covered roughly 75% of Marion's water system, and their work will continue until the entire system has been surveyed.
Meanwhile, the city says the Crittenden-Livingston Water District is maintaining an 180,000-gallon-per-day flow of water into Marion, accounting for about 60% of daily usage. Bell Engineering is also working on rough drafts of pans for interconnection possibilities between the Crittenden-Livingston Water District and the Caldwell County Water District.
The city says BFW Engineering will be at Lake George next week for further extensive geotechnical research. The city's water crisis began when Lake George was drained after a levee leak in April. The lake was the city's main source of water.
Additionally, the city says it’s working with C and C Pumps & Supply on plans to start pumping the Lucile Mine to find out if the recharge rate of the aquifer under the mine is good enough to use as a partial or full source of drinking water. As Local 6 reported Wednesday, if the recharge rate is sufficient, water treatment issues will have to be addressed before the water can be used.
In the meantime, the city remains under stage 3 water restrictions, a boil water order and a burn ban, the news release says.
"With little rainfall reported at the watershed, it is just as important now to remain committed to conservation practices," the release says, encouraging resident who would like more information on ways to conserve water to reach out to the local library or the extension office.
Bottled water distribution is continuing at the old National Guard Armory at 131 Rochester Ave. Marion residents can pick up bottled water on a schedule determined by the first letter of their last name.
- Monday: Names A-F
- Tuesday: Names G-L
- Wednesday: Intake and delivery day.
- Thursday: M-R
- Friday: S-Z
Pickup hours each day are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who need to have water delivered because they can't make it out to the armory must arrange deliveries with the city. To arrange water delivery, call Marion City Hall at 270-965-2266. Those who plan to pick up water for someone who doesn't live in the same household must also call ahead to city hall.
For Marion residents who have switched to well water or plan to use well water, as well as those who having water stored in tanks plumbed into their water system, the city urges residents to seek guidance from public health officials regarding the risks and law regulating those water options.