MARION, IL — A Marion man is facing numerous charges in connection to a reportedly violent incident on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a "very frantic" female caller advised them about a "man with a gun" in the 1000 black of Maplewood St. around 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. The phone line reportedly disconnected and dispatchers were unable to get back in touch with her.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they saw a man enter a car and take-off at a "high rate of speed," driving on the sidewalk. Officers reportedly followed and intercepted the car on South Court St.
Police say the driver — 44-year-old Joshua Taylor — refused to comply with officers and physically resisted them, but was eventually detained.
As this incident was occurring, they say, other officers located the victim on Maplewood, who they learned was romantically involved with Taylor.
Officers say the victim accused Taylor of placing a gun to her head and pulling the trigger, though the gun failed to discharge.
The victim reportedly said Taylor disconnected her phone call after she dialed 911, but left the area when he heard sirens approaching.
Police say they called in a Marion Police Department Canine to search for the gun, which they believe was thrown out of the vehicle as Taylor was fleeing the scene. It was reporetedly found along the route and collected as evidence.
Taylor has been charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property, and driving on the sidewalk, the Marion Police Department announced. Police say he was taken to the Williamson County Jail.