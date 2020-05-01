MARION, IL -- Marion mayor Mike Absher has clarified that he never made an order for businesses to reopen following some confusion among local business owners.
Absher said he is following Gov. JB Pritzker's modified stay-at-home order, while meeting his community's needs.
"I will give you the direction of what the governor states as best as I can, but we do not have the policing resources to interpret and dictate which businesses can be open or not," Absher said. "We are going to leave those decisions just like the governor said, to self-policing."
He asked people to use common sense.
"If you don't agree with a decision that another person has made or a business has made, then it's your right to avoid that business," said Absher.
He said right now, he's focusing on doing what's best for the city.
"There are some jurisdiction that appear to be ready to defy all authority and declare they're open for business. I admit that is tempting but right now is not that time for Marion," Absher said. "I keep thinking about that in terms of - if we were to say that what kind of invitation might that serve for those in big cities like Chicago to leave there and come here? Right now for the first and only time as your mayor, I don't believe that's the kind of tourism we should seek to attract."
Instead he’s asking people to focus on supporting the community anyway they can.
To see the view the full version of Absher's speech, click here.