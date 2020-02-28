MARION, IL — Each day, 46 people die from opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, more and more people are dying from opioid overdose every year. To combat the issue, a hospital auxiliary in southern Illinois is helping a local police department better serve the community through a Narcan donation.
Narcan is the brand name of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.
The Marion Police Department received its first naloxone donation from the Heartland Regional Medical Center Auxiliary to fight the opioid crisis two years ago. Seventy-two doses later, the department is almost out of the life-saving medication. That's why Friday's donation is so important.
"This is a problem and those people need our help, and they're going through it fast," said Marion Police Chief David Fitts.
Illinois law requires law enforcement officers to carry naloxone, but not all departments can afford it. Chief Nursing Officer Barrie Questelle said the donation will help.
One Narcan box costs $72. The police department received 36 boxes. The donation saved the department more than $2,000, and it will help officers save lives in their community.
"It's important to us because of how expensive this product is. It's hard to plan a budget for something like this, because you don't know how often you're going to use it or when you'll run out," said Fitts.
The Heartland Regional Medical Center Auxiliary hopes the donation lasts the Marion Police Department another two years. If it doesn't, the auxiliary will do what it can to get more.