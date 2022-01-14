The Marion Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the owner of a truck that left the scene of an accident Jan. 2.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Boyton Street. At that time, the Marion Police Department was responding to a call.
The truck police are searching for was stopped at the stoplight on Boyton and Court Street with a passenger car stopped behind it. As the firetruck turned onto Boyton Street, the stopped truck backed up to make room for the firetruck to turn.
The truck backed into the passenger car behind it causing damage. The truck then proceeded to turn left onto Court Street going southbound leaving the scene.
The video and photo above show the truck police are searching for.
Anyone with information regarding the truck owner should contact Marion Police at 618-993-2124.