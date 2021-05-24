MARION, IL — One local community is wanting answers after an arrest was made over the weekend in Marion, Illinois.
The Marion Police Department is investigating claims of excessive use of force — after videos posted on social media show officers trying to detain a man.
In the video, you can see officers are trying to get the man to put his hands behind his back. You can see him starting to resist, before one of the officers starts punching the man and another officers uses a taser on him.
You can see that video, from WFCN News, above — but viewer digression is advised, it might be graphic for some people.
The city of Marion posed this statement on its Facebook page, explaining what happened that night.
The statement says officers were called to Pookie's Beer, Burgers, and Bocce in Marion after getting calls about bottles being thrown from a rooftop at cars.
Once officers arrived, they called Marion Fire Department to come to the area to help get the suspect off the roof. That suspect was later caught and arrested.
During the investigation, as officers and firefighters were trying to find the bottle-throwing suspect, officers say a man, who was not involved in the original incident, started interfering with the police investigation and — according to the officer's report — was being hostile to officers, yelling, and causing problems with patrons at a nearby bar.
The statement also says the man was standing in the roadway with two open bottles of alcohol. As officers walked towards him, the statement says the man then tried to get back in the bar, but was denied re-entry by a female bartender. The man then pushed her to get back in the bar and get away from the officers, according to the statement.
The statement goes on to say officers then used force to take the man into custody for battery.
As the video shows, the man was put on the ground, where officers say he refused to comply with their 'verbal commands and lawful orders' to release his hands from under his body so officers could handcuff him.
The statement then says "after verbal commands and closed hand strikes failed, an officer used his department issued taser and was able to put the male into handcuffs and take him into custody."
The statement also says the investigation will review all available facts and evidence including witness statements and videos posted to social media. Any additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.
You can read the police department's full statement below: